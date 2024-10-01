Registration starts under Honahaar scholarship programme

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday launched the registration process for a scholarship program aimed at benefiting 30,000 students from 50 public sector universities, as well as medical and graduate colleges. “I have fulfilled another promise from my first speech in the Punjab Assembly,” she said while announcing the Honahaar Scholarship Program. She stated that this initiative will help make the dreams of our youth for higher education a reality. The chief minister emphasized that the launch of the program is a significant milestone in ensuring access to quality education for all talented and deserving students. “The youth are eager for higher education and better job opportunities,” she remarked. The scholarships will cover 68 disciplines, addressing the requirements of the global job market. The program will support students from 50 public sector universities, 16 medical colleges, and 131 graduate colleges. Additionally, meritorious scholarships will be available for students at top private institutions, including LUMS, FAST, COMSATS, NUST, and Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute, among others.

Over the next eight years, scholarships worth Rs 130 billion will be allocated, benefiting 120,000 students in the next four years. Interested applicants can apply at Honhaarscholarship.punjabhec.gov.pk.