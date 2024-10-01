Renowned Islamic scholar Dr Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Eminent religious scholar and preacher Dr. Zakir Naik was warmly received by Ad­ditional Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs and In­terfaith Harmony Dr. Syed Attaur Rehman on his arriv­al at Islamabad Internation­al Airport on Monday.

According to the ministry spokesperson, Par­liamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs Sham­shir Ali Mazari and Prime Minister Youth Program Chairman Rana Mashhood were also present at the airport to welcome Dr. Naik.

During his visit, Dr Zakir Naik is scheduled to ad­dress public gatherings in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore and will also lead Friday prayers and ad­dress gatherings during his stay in Pakistan.

In addition to public events, Naik is expected to meet senior government officials and partici­pate in various public engagements as his visit is scheduled to continue till October 28, 2024.