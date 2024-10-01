Rethinking Development

Tuesday, October 01, 2024
The country’s current economic situation is one of stagnation, both in terms of exports and investments.

The Pakistani economy has long been in search of a sustainable path for development, one that ensures inclusive growth and address­es the country’s deep-seated struc­tural problems. Despite its vast potential, Pakistan finds it­self trapped in a cycle of eco­nomic crises, characterized by a recurring reliance on exter­nal borrowing, primarily from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Central to this search for a new paradigm is the vision of Dr. Mahbub ul Haq, Pakistan’s former Chief Economist, whose ideas about economic develop­ment remain pertinent today. Haq’s em­phasis on human development rather than sheer economic growth is especial­ly relevant in a country where inequality continues to undermine social progress.

Dr. Mahbub ul Haq’s central critique of Pakistan’s economic system was its capture by a small elite. He famously pointed out that the country’s growth had been “hijacked by a handful of fam­ilies.” Even today, this reality persists, as wealth remains concentrated in the hands of a few, leaving the majority of the population to struggle with poor living conditions. Haq’s introduction of the Human Development Index (HDI) was a pioneering effort to shift the glob­al focus from GDP to more meaningful measures of development—education, health, political freedom, and security. In a country like Pakistan, where a sig­nificant portion of the population lives on less than $3 a day, Haq’s vision pro­vides a critical framework for address­ing the nation’s shortcomings. His belief was that without human development, economic growth would be unsustain­able and exclusionary, a lesson Pakistan has yet to fully embrace.

In today’s Pakistan, the current account deficit is a reflection of structural weak­nesses within the economy. The econ­omy’s reliance on imports and a con­sumption-driven model has contributed significantly to this deficit. Short-term policies and emergency measures, of­ten dictated by IMF loan programs, have failed to address the underlying issues. Mahbub ul Haq recognized that without long-term investments in human capi­tal—education, healthcare, and social protection—economic stability would re­main elusive. Unfortunately, successive governments have lacked both the prep­aration and imagination necessary to im­plement the structural reforms needed to move beyond this cycle of dependency.

The country’s current economic situa­tion is one of stagnation, both in terms of exports and investments. The high level of consumption, with 95% of goods be­ing imported, is unsustainable. It has led to a vicious cycle where Pakistan, facing a balance of payments crisis, turns to the IMF for short-term relief. But these loans come with stringent conditions that further constrain economic poli­cy and often lead to austerity measures that exacerbate poverty and inequality. Instead of fostering growth, these pol­icies have led to a situation where the economy is unable to break free from its dependence on external financing.

Excessive consumption has also crowded out investment in productive sectors. This has been particularly ev­ident in the manufacturing and export sectors, where growth has been sluggish at best. The lack of significant exports means that Pakistan is unable to gener­ate the foreign exchange needed to ser­vice its debt or invest in its future. In a country where tax revenues are low and public services are underfunded, the reliance on imports and external bor­rowing has created a fragile economic environment. Structural reform is des­perately needed to correct these imbal­ances and put the economy on a more sustainable path.

The media, in turn, has been largely fo­cused on domestic stories, often missing the broader implications of the econom­ic policies being pursued. The absence of a serious public discourse on economic reform has further entrenched the sta­tus quo. There is a widespread trust def­icit, both within the country and among international investors, which has led to insufficient investment in key sectors. This lack of investment has kept pro­ductivity low, stunted technological ad­vancement, and hampered economic diversification. As a result, Pakistan con­tinues to rely on consumption and im­ports to drive its economy, further exac­erbating its structural weaknesses.

One of the most alarming features of the current situation is that all roads seem to lead to the IMF. Despite various govern­ments’ pledges to break free from IMF de­pendency, the country continues to turn to the institution whenever faced with an economic crisis. The focus on short-term fixes has precluded any meaning­ful discussion about long-term econom­ic strategy. This reliance on IMF loans is not a sustainable solution. Instead, Paki­stan must focus on increasing its exports and attracting investment, particularly in sectors that can provide long-term eco­nomic benefits, such as technology, agri­culture, and manufacturing.

At the same time, Pakistan’s relation­ship with China, particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), offers both opportunities and challenges. The CPEC projects have pro­vided much-needed infrastructure in­vestment, but the expected benefits in terms of increased exports and job cre­ation have not yet materialized. Export growth remains stagnant, and the prom­ised industrial development along the CPEC route has been slower than an­ticipated. If properly managed, howev­er, the CPEC initiative could provide the kind of investment and technological transfer needed to kickstart Pakistan’s economy. But this will require more than just infrastructure; it will require a com­prehensive strategy to integrate these investments into the broader economy.

To reverse the tide, Pakistan must un­dergo significant structural reforms. These reforms must address the exces­sive consumption habits, the concen­tration of wealth, and the lack of invest­ment in human capital. It must also deal with its reliance on imports and exter­nal financing. As Mahbub ul Haq wise­ly noted, “The real wealth of a nation is its people.” Until Pakistan prioritizes the development of its human resourc­es—through education, healthcare, and political freedoms—the country’s eco­nomic progress will remain stunted. Re­forming the tax system, expanding the export base, and fostering a culture of innovation and investment are crucial steps that must be taken if the country is to break free from the cycle of depen­dency and underdevelopment.

Pakistan’s economic policy has long been driven by a fetish for growth, where the obsession with GDP expansion over­shadows the more fundamental ele­ments of sustainable development. This singular focus often ignores the critical need for equitable distribution, human development, and long-term structural reforms. The growth at any cost mental­ity reflects a deeper issue—myopic love of control-where market signals are ei­ther manipulated or misinterpreted to maintain authority over the economy, rather than allowing for organic, bal­anced growth driven by genuine market forces.

This lack of vision has been com­pounded by a lack of experimentation and evaluation. Governments in Paki­stan have largely relied on traditional, short-term economic measures, such as borrowing from the IMF or raising tax­es, without testing innovative solutions or rigorously evaluating existing poli­cies. There is little room for trial and er­ror, as policymakers remain locked into established paradigms that have shown limited success. As a result, the economy remains stagnant, unable to break free from its cyclical crises.

Adding to these challenges is the coun­try’s self-absorption and global isola­tion. Pakistan has failed to fully engage with the global economy in a way that fosters sustainable trade relationships and technological advancements. In­stead, there is a narrow focus on imme­diate political gains, often at the cost of transparency. Lack of transparency with the public exacerbates trust deficits, leaving citizens disconnected from eco­nomic realities and undermining dem­ocratic accountability. Without clear communication about the country’s eco­nomic challenges and plans, public sup­port for necessary reforms remains elu­sive, further entrenching the status quo.

In this climate, true progress can only come from a shift towards long-term structural reforms, openness to experi­mentation, and a reorientation toward inclusive, human-centered development.

Ultimately, the search for a new eco­nomic paradigm in Pakistan requires a holistic approach. One that does not merely focus on short-term fixes or ex­ternal borrowing but prioritizes long-term investments in human develop­ment. The lessons of Mahbub ul Haq’s HDI framework remain as relevant to­day as ever: economic growth must be inclusive, sustainable, and centered on improving the well-being of all citi­zens, not just a privileged few. Without these reforms, Pakistan will continue to find itself in a perpetual cycle of eco­nomic crises, unable to realize its true potential on the world stage.

Maqsood Hussain
The writer a student at Quaid-e-Azam University, originally from Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan.

