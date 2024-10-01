Romina stresses need to empower disaster-vulnerable communities

ISLAMABAD - Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam emphasized the importance of empowering disaster-vulnerable communities with resources and skills to mitigate the impacts of recurring and intensifying natural disasters in the country. Addressing the high-level dialogue titled ‘The Resilient Reflections’ on Monday, she stated that enhancing climate resilience is crucial for reducing the vulnerability of these communities over time.

“Providing necessary training and resources helps communities better prepare for, respond to, and recover from natural disasters. Equipping individuals with skills and resources can lead to sustainable livelihoods, enabling communities to bounce back economically, socially, and psychologically after a disaster,” she stressed.

Khurshid highlighted the interconnectedness of communities, infrastructure, and ecosystems, noting that building resilience in one area positively impacts others, creating a more sustainable and adaptive environment overall. She remarked on the significance of empowering communities with knowledge and skills for disaster resilience, asserting that empowered communities are better equipped to withstand and recover from disasters.

“By fostering local leadership and providing education on disaster preparedness, we can enhance the safety and well-being of our climate-vulnerable communities,” she stated.

The event was jointly organized by Islamic Relief, the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), and the Asian Development Bank, with support from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination. It was attended by senior officials from federal and provincial organizations, national and international NGOs, academia, researchers, and media representatives.

Khurshid pointed out that as Pakistan grapples with the escalating impacts of climate change, including extreme weather events, flooding, and resource scarcity, the government is implementing measures in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to build resilience and adaptive capacity among communities, livelihoods, ecosystems, and public infrastructures.

She emphasized that building resilience is not merely a strategy but a necessity for the future, which is threatened by the unfolding climate crisis. “Achieving a resilient future requires all stakeholders, including federal and provincial government organizations and national and international civil society organizations, to work closely together to empower vulnerable communities, strengthen public infrastructure, and protect ecosystems,” Khurshid remarked.

For infrastructure strengthening, she noted that upgrading roads, bridges, and water management systems is crucial for economic stability and public safety, ensuring they can withstand the impacts of climate change and reduce the risk of catastrophic failures.

Recognizing the multifaceted risks that Pakistan faces, including frequent flooding, droughts, and seismic activity, she stressed the need for a holistic approach that integrates environmental sustainability, disaster risk reduction, and community engagement.

“By fostering an inclusive environment for communities to sustain, recover, and thrive during disasters, we can amplify the voices of climate-vulnerable communities in decision-making processes, ultimately leading to a more equitable and resilient society,” Romina Khurshid Alam emphasized.