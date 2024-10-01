Roundtrip tickets mandatory for passengers traveling on visit visas

Roundtrip tickets from the same airline have been made mandatory for all passengers traveling abroad on visit visas.

According to media reports, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have sent letters to all domestic and foreign airlines, instructing them not to issue boarding cards and tickets to passengers without roundtrip tickets.

Travel agencies have also been directed to inform customers of this new requirement, and airlines must ensure that no passenger departs without a valid roundtrip ticket.

Passengers holding two-way tickets on separate airlines must ensure the PNR numbers are the same.

Additional checks will be carried out on passengers with low profiles at airports as per instructions. Travelers are urged to verify their documents and comply with all conditions before departure.