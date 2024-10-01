SAU completes greenhouse project with Turkish support

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Agriculture Univer­sity (SAU), Tandojam has suc­cessfully completed its state of the art greenhouse project, gen­erously funded by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA). Situated near the Faculty of Crop Protection, this advanced facility is designed to support groundbreaking re­search on climate adaptive and off season crops, fruits, vegeta­bles and other plant species well suited to Sindh’s unique environ­mental conditions.

According to a press release, a delegation from TIKA, led by Haleel Ibrahim Basaran and Fati­ma Aziz, visited the newly com­pleted greenhouse on Monday. During the visit, the delegation ob­served the active experiments be­ing conducted within the facility.

Haleel Ibrahim conveyed the deep connection between Turkia and Pakistan, referring to the greenhouse as a “gift from the Turkish people”, and expressed optimism that it would become an essential hub for agricultural research benefiting experts, fac­ulty and students at SAU. “This collaboration between TIKA and SAU is set to open new avenues for research and innovation in agriculture sector, with far-reaching benefits for both stu­dents and the broader farming community in Sindh,” he added.

Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo outlined the primary research focus of the greenhouse, empha­sising its role in studying crop growth and adaptation under di­verse climate conditions, includ­ing off-season cultivation. He ex­pressed hope that the research outcomes will provide critical insights that can significantly en­hance agricultural productivity in the province, aiding farmers in tackling the challenges posed by climate change.

Dean of the Faculty of Crop Protection Dr Manzoor Ali Abro delivered a detailed briefing on the greenhouse’s significance, praising the visionary leadership of SAU Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Mari in driving the university toward modernisation in both education and research field. Dr Abro also commended TIKA’s unwavering support, which has been vital in realising this project. Dr Muhammad Imran Khatri also spoke on the occasion. Dr Imtiaz Nizamani, Dr Mehmood Leghari, Dr Arfan Ahmed Gilal, Dr Muham­mad Ibrahim Khaskheli and oth­ers were also present at the event.