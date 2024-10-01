SBBU organises breast cancer awareness seminar

HYDERABAD - The Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad organised an awareness seminar and rally in the university campus regarding breast can­cer and other women’s diseases in collaboration with Noran Cancer Hospital Nawabshah. It was pre­sided over by Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Madd Ali Shah. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mark Laghari, a cancer specialist, said that as a human being comes into this world alone, he has to take care of himself. There is no need to panic about breast cancer, but if women do regular self-examination and timely mammograms, this disease can be defeated.

About 50 percent of women in this country are dependent on their men because they do not know that their lives are connected with their mental, psy­chological and physical health. He further said that since the number of poor people in our poor coun­try is very high, the government should release more health funds so that the poor women can get ex­pensive tests for free. The main reason for the rapid spread of breast cancer among women in developing countries is the adoption of a western lifestyle. In re­sponse to the questions of the students, he said that women should avoid excessive use of make-up, never use shampoos that contain sulphur. Adopt a simple lifestyle. Make a habit of eating fresh and simple food instead of fast food. Make light exercise a part of your life and avoid unnecessary stress and anger.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Madad Ali Shah, Dr Sadiq Hussain Nahrio, Ma­rina Sherbaz Marri, Dr Sadra Amin said that such awareness seminars are needed in relation to the prevention and treatment of breast cancer. It is the responsibility of the state to nurture women in the society. He said that women should evaluate them­selves and get guidance in this regard. He said that if this disease is not identified and treated, it can spread to other parts of the body.