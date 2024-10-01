SC forms new larger bench to review Article 63-A interpretation

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Tuesday formed a new larger bench to hear a review petition concerning the interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution, which deals with the disqualification of lawmakers for defection.

This decision was reportedly made during a meeting of the Practice and Procedure Committee, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The CJP, along with Justice Ameenuddin Khan, awaited Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, who neither attended the meeting nor provided notice of his absence. Consequently, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan was added to the five-member bench following the withdrawal of Justice Munib Akhtar.

The newly formed bench will be led by CJP Qazi Faez Isa and includes Justices Ameenuddin, Jamal Mandokhel, Mazhar Alam Miankhail, and Naeem Afghan. The change in the bench's composition occurred after Justice Munib Akhtar recused himself from the proceedings.

Justice Munib Akhtar had previously written to the Court Registrar, stating that he could not participate in the five-member bench, citing concerns over the appropriateness of having only four judges hear the case. His second letter led to the adjournment of the hearing, as he expressed his reservations about joining a bench constituted by the Practice and Procedure Committee, though he did not formally recuse himself.

The Supreme Court's hearing on the matter is considered significant as it will address the crucial interpretation of Article 63-A, which impacts the disqualification of lawmakers for party defection.