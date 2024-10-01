Shan Masood rallies support for team ahead of crucial England Test series

LAHORE - Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has expressed full sup­port for his team ahead of the three-match Test series against England, set to begin on Oct 7.

Masood’s comments come at a crucial time for Pakistan cricket, as the team prepares to face Eng­land following a disappointing series loss to Bangladesh. Ad­dressing a press conference,the Test captain reflected on the challenges faced by his side in recent outings, particularly the historic home series against Bangladesh, where Pakistan suf­fered their first-ever Test series defeat to the visitors.

“The losses hurt deeply, but it is vital to support the team, es­pecially during difficult times,” Masood emphasized. “Criticism is natural, but if we are to move forward, we must back our play­ers. Consistency is key to long-term success.”

The Pakistan skipper stressed the importance of not making hasty changes after defeats, ad­vocating for patience and contin­ued belief in the squad. “It’s easy to demand changes when things go wrong, but building a strong team requires trust and support, even after setbacks.”

Masood also highlighted the lessons learned during the recent Champions One- Day Cup, where the players’ physical and mental fitness levels were closely assessed. “The tournament gave us valu­able insights into our condition­ing,” he said. “We need to elevate our fitness—both physically and mentally—if Pakistan is to com­pete with the top Test nations.”

The left-handed opener, who took over Pakistan’s Test cap­taincy in November 2023, has yet to secure a win as captain. He admitted the pressure of leadership but remained deter­mined to turn things around. “Losing is never easy, and as a captain, it feels terrible. But with defeat comes account­ability, and we are working hard to improve.”

Masood’s leadership will be tested in the upcoming se­ries against England, where Pakistan aim to bounce back and restore pride on home soil. The squad for the first Test has been announced, featuring a mix of experienced players and young talent. Masood, along with vice-captain Saud Shakeel and key players like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, and Moham­mad Rizwan, will spearhead Pak­istan’s campaign.

PAKISTAN SQUAD FOR FIRST TEST: Shan Masood (cap­tain), Saud Shakeel (vice-cap­tain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zahid Mehmood.

SERIES SCHEDULE

1stTest Oct 7-11 Multan

2ndTest Oct 15-19 Multan

3rdTest Oct 24-28 Rawalpindi