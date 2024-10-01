Shan Masood rallies support for team ahead of crucial England Test series

LAHORE - Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has expressed full support for his team ahead of the three-match Test series against England, set to begin on Oct 7.
Masood’s comments come at a crucial time for Pakistan cricket, as the team prepares to face England following a disappointing series loss to Bangladesh. Addressing a press conference,the Test captain reflected on the challenges faced by his side in recent outings, particularly the historic home series against Bangladesh, where Pakistan suffered their first-ever Test series defeat to the visitors.
“The losses hurt deeply, but it is vital to support the team, especially during difficult times,” Masood emphasized. “Criticism is natural, but if we are to move forward, we must back our players. Consistency is key to long-term success.”
The Pakistan skipper stressed the importance of not making hasty changes after defeats, advocating for patience and continued belief in the squad. “It’s easy to demand changes when things go wrong, but building a strong team requires trust and support, even after setbacks.”
Masood also highlighted the lessons learned during the recent Champions One- Day Cup, where the players’ physical and mental fitness levels were closely assessed. “The tournament gave us valuable insights into our conditioning,” he said. “We need to elevate our fitness—both physically and mentally—if Pakistan is to compete with the top Test nations.”
The left-handed opener, who took over Pakistan’s Test captaincy in November 2023, has yet to secure a win as captain. He admitted the pressure of leadership but remained determined to turn things around. “Losing is never easy, and as a captain, it feels terrible. But with defeat comes accountability, and we are working hard to improve.”
Masood’s leadership will be tested in the upcoming series against England, where Pakistan aim to bounce back and restore pride on home soil. The squad for the first Test has been announced, featuring a mix of experienced players and young talent. Masood, along with vice-captain Saud Shakeel and key players like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan, will spearhead Pakistan’s campaign.
PAKISTAN SQUAD FOR FIRST TEST: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zahid Mehmood.
SERIES SCHEDULE
1stTest Oct 7-11 Multan
2ndTest Oct 15-19 Multan
3rdTest Oct 24-28 Rawalpindi