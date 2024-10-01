SHC directs to place names of accused of Dr Shahnawaz’s murder case on ECL

MIRPURKHAS - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed to place the names of all accused involved in mur­der of blasphemy accused Dr Shahnawaz Kumbhar during a fake police encounter in Umerkot on Exit Control List (ECL).

According to details, the Mirpurkhas bench of Sindh High Court announced the verdict which was reserved earlier on the civil society’s plea. It should be mentioned here that a case was regis­tered after an inquiry report confirmed that the blasphemy accused, Dr Shahnawaz Kumbhar was killed in a suspected fake police encounter.

As many as 45 individuals including the high-ranking police officials, including DIG Javed Jas­kani, SSP Asad Chaudhry, SSP Asif Raza Baloch, SHO Sindhari and CIA team officials were booked in the FIR.

Lodged under charges of murder, terrorism, and the Torture and Custodial Death Prevention Act 2022, the FIR also include Umar Jan Sindhari who allegedly incited public outrage through social media, leading to violent actions. The case filed by Advocate Ibrahim, the brother-in-law of Dr Shahn­awaz at Sindhari police station alleged the police of staging the encounter and torturing the victim.

DIB Incharge Danish Bhatti, Sub-Inspector Hidayatullah Narejo and other police personnel were also nominated in the case. The investiga­tion includes both known and unknown suspects linked to the incident. Dr Shahnawaz was report­edly taken into custody from Karachi and trans­ferred to the police in Umarkot, where his death occurred. Prior to this, following the direction of Sindh Police chief, Ghulam Nabi Memon, the inquiry committee has completed the investiga­tion of Umerkot incident and exposed the mis­conduct of Sindh Police. The inquiry report, is­sued after intense public pressure, has revealed severe violations of law by police officials from Umerkot and Mirpurkhas.