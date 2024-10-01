SHC orders CS to get vacated German School’s land in Karachi

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court on Monday ordered pro­vincial chief secretary to get vacated the land be­longed to German School in Karachi’s Orangi Town and build a college or university on it.

The court directed the chief secretary to con­struct a college or university on the land of Ger­man School after getting its possession.

The court further ordered to hold consultations with educational experts and representatives of school committee in this regard.

The court directed that relevant committee must take measures to provide alternative land on lease. The Sindh High Court directed the committee to complete the assigned task within three months and submit a comprehensive re­port to the court.