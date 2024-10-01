Sindh government launches online driving licence services for citizens

The Sindh government has introduced online driving licence services to make the process easier and more accessible for citizens. The new service allows individuals to obtain learning and international driving licences online, with non-commercial licence renewal services to be added soon.

To get a learning licence, applicants can log into the official website at https://dlsonline.sindhpolice.gov.pk. After 42 days, they can apply for a permanent licence at any designated branch.

During the launch ceremony, provincial Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar commended the Inspector General (IG) of Sindh and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Driving Licence for implementing these online services. He emphasized that modern policing practices are crucial and that this initiative will help improve the Sindh Police's public image.

Earlier in September, the Sindh government announced that all 11 driving licence branches across the province had begun issuing international driving licences. This service is now also available online for Sindh residents who already hold valid licences. International permits have been available since September 14 at six branches in Karachi, as well as branches in Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, and Larkana.