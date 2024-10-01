Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Speakers pay tributes to legacy of Dr Pervez Tahir

October 01, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Speakers at a memorial reference on Monday honored the legacy of former Chief Economist and es­teemed economic historian Dr. Per­vez Tahir on the first anniversary of his passing. Organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), the event featured tributes that emphasized his com­mitment to humanity and integrity. Tahir Dhindsa, Director of SDTV, described Dr. Tahir as a balanced economist who bridged capitalist and socialist ideologies. Farhatullah Babar, former senator, praised him as a national asset, noting his mul­tidimensional contributions as an economist, humanist, and colum­nist. Dr. Shafqat Munir, Deputy Ex­ecutive Director of SDPI, expressed support for compiling a book of Dr. Tahir’s work. His widow, Dr. Nadia Tahir, highlighted the importance of preserving his ideals for future generations and recalled his integ­rity, particularly in recognizing Joan Robinson’s contributions.

Monitoring Report

