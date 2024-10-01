Speakers pay tributes to legacy of Dr Pervez Tahir

ISLAMABAD - Speakers at a memorial reference on Monday honored the legacy of former Chief Economist and esteemed economic historian Dr. Pervez Tahir on the first anniversary of his passing. Organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), the event featured tributes that emphasized his commitment to humanity and integrity. Tahir Dhindsa, Director of SDTV, described Dr. Tahir as a balanced economist who bridged capitalist and socialist ideologies. Farhatullah Babar, former senator, praised him as a national asset, noting his multidimensional contributions as an economist, humanist, and columnist. Dr. Shafqat Munir, Deputy Executive Director of SDPI, expressed support for compiling a book of Dr. Tahir’s work. His widow, Dr. Nadia Tahir, highlighted the importance of preserving his ideals for future generations and recalled his integrity, particularly in recognizing Joan Robinson’s contributions.