Speakers stress need for equitable gender climate policies

ISLAMABAD  -  Speakers at the “Gender, Intersectionality and Cli­mate Change” conference at NUST highlighted the urgent need for equitable climate policies address­ing the challenges faced by women and marginal­ized communities.

The conference, supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and GIZ, featured discussions on gender-responsive climate governance. German Embassy First Secretary Jan Kühn von Burgs­dorff emphasized Germany’s support for Paki­stan’s climate efforts.

Leading experts highlighted the disproportion­ate impact of climate change on women and mar­ginalized communities. Dr. Nausheen Hafeeza An­war, Director and Founder of the Karachi Urban Lab at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, underscored the need for inclusive decision-making in climate governance.

