Speakers stress need for equitable gender climate policies

ISLAMABAD - Speakers at the “Gender, Intersectionality and Climate Change” conference at NUST highlighted the urgent need for equitable climate policies addressing the challenges faced by women and marginalized communities.
The conference, supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and GIZ, featured discussions on gender-responsive climate governance. German Embassy First Secretary Jan Kühn von Burgsdorff emphasized Germany’s support for Pakistan’s climate efforts.
Leading experts highlighted the disproportionate impact of climate change on women and marginalized communities. Dr. Nausheen Hafeeza Anwar, Director and Founder of the Karachi Urban Lab at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, underscored the need for inclusive decision-making in climate governance.