Spurs romp to 3-0 win over 10-man Manchester United

MANCHESTER - Tottenham Hotspur’s Bren­nan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke got on the scoresheet in a 3-0 victory over 10-man Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday as the visitors ran roughshod over the bedraggled Old Trafford side.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs climbed to eighth in the table on 10 points after six games, while beleaguered United, who saw captain Bruno Fernandes sent off in the 42nd minute for a high challenge on James Maddison, are 12th with seven points in a loss that will again raise questions about manager Erik ten Hag.

“I thought it was an outstand­ing performance,” said Posteco­glou. “We started the game well, scored a great goal and probably should have had two or three. The pressure then overwhelms them and they get the red card. After that I thought we controlled the game well. “Just an outstand­ing effort from all the lads.”

Tottenham went ahead in the third minute when defender Micky van de Ven carried the ball over half the length of the pitch before playing a low cen­tre across the six-yard box for the wide open Johnson to tap in for his fourth goal in four games. “Eleven v 11, or 11 v 10, we com­pletely dominated the game,” Johnson said. “We had a clear game plan and we did exactly what we wanted to do.”

Spurs continued to run circles around United on a nightmare evening for Dutchman Ten Hag in rainy Manchester. Tot­tenham doubled their lead in the 47th minute when Lisandro Martinez slipped on the halfway line. John­son sprinted away and his deflected cross fell to Ku­lusevski, who acrobatically clipped the ball past goal­keeper Andre Onana.

Solanke had scores of angry United fans heading for the exits when he stuck his leg out to poke the ball home from close range in the 77th minute after Pape Matar Sarr headed on a corner kick from fel­low substitute Lucas Bergvall. The delighted Spurs fans did not stop singing all afternoon, breaking into a chant of “Is there a fire drill?” as thousands of United fans beat a hasty exit after the third goal.

The score could have been more lopsided if Spurs, who had 10 shots on target to United’s two, had taken more chances. Onana made a spec­tacular double save in the sec­ond half to keep out a shot by Timo Werner and Solanke’s at­tempt from the rebound.

Alejandro Garnacho had prob­ably the best of United’s oppor­tunities when he rang a shot off the post late in the first half. Casemiro fired wide in the sec­ond half and smacked himself in the head twice which summed up United’s frustration.