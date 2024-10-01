Stakeholders urged to play vital role to promote tolerance

Peshawar - The speakers at a panel discussion on “Effective Approaches to Promote Tolerance and Non-Violence in District Khyber” urged stakeholders, including public representatives, ulema, religious scholars, and tribal elders, to play their vital role in promoting peace and harmony in society. The panel discussion focused on indigenous approaches to fostering tolerance and non-violence in District Khyber. It examined traditional practices, cultural norms, and local initiatives that have been effective in building a peaceful and tolerant community. The discussion also explored how these indigenous approaches can be integrated into broader Preventing Violent Extremism (PVE) strategies.

Community leaders, stakeholders, media personnel, and members of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) committees in District Khyber attended the discussion. Key panelists included Dr Basharat Hussain, Chairman of the Criminology Department, Zahid Ali from the History Department, and Dr Muhammad Ibrar from the Criminology Department of the University of Peshawar.

Dr Ilam Khan, a peace activist and writer, also shared his thoughts, while Mehran Wazir moderated the session, and Nawab and his team facilitated the entire programme.