Star-studded Cricket Festival to kick off Australian Summer on October 5

Cricket Australia is excited to announce the launch of a vibrant cricket festival in Melbourne on October 5, beginning at 3 PM at Federation Square.

This event offers a unique opportunity for fans to meet and interact with some of cricket's biggest stars, including Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, former Pakistan T20 World Cup-winning captain Younus Khan, 1999 World Cup winner and former Australian Test fast bowler Damien Fleming, Victorian Captain Will Sutherland, and Australian Women's U19 cricketer Hasrat Gill.

The three-hour festival aims to engage and entertain cricket enthusiasts while promoting upcoming international matches and the Big Bash League (BBL) scheduled to take place in Melbourne. It seeks to generate excitement among multicultural cricket fans, featuring player appearances from WBBL players, autograph sessions, and the chance to take photos with the Men’s and Women’s World Cup trophies.

Entry to the festival is free, and attendees can look forward to a variety of engaging activities, including on-stage panel interviews with cricket stars, player autograph sessions, a trophy wall for photo opportunities, and appearances by Cricket Australia’s Multicultural Ambassadors to promote diversity and inclusion. The event will also have fun kid-friendly attractions, such as Big Bash mascots and inflatables, alongside cricket activities and sign-ups for Woolworths Cricket Blast, an entry-level cricket skills program for children aged 5-12. Additional highlights include community performances featuring drummers, dancers, and a DJ, as well as prizes and giveaways to encourage audience participation.

Joel Morrison, Executive General Manager of Events and Operations, emphasized the festival's significance, inviting all cricket fans and aspiring players to join in the celebration of the upcoming blockbuster summer of cricket and meet their heroes. He expressed enthusiasm for the variety of activities available, which will allow fans to engage closely with the ICC World Cup and Big Bash League trophies, interact with activations from the Melbourne Stars and Renegades, Kayo Sports, and much more. "We can't wait to share in the excitement of the upcoming summer with cricket fans," Morrison stated.