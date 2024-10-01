Stock market loses 177 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Monday, losing 177.93 points, a negative change of 0.22 percent, closing at 81,114.20 points against 81,292.13 points on the last working day. A total of 297,994,181 shares were traded during the day as compared to 339,323,128 shares the previ­ous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs14.103 billion against Rs12.893 billion on the last trading day. As many as 444 com­panies transacted their shares in the stock market, 132 of them re­corded gains and 244 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 68 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were PIA Holding Company with 43,078,126 shares at Rs18.74 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 21,681,706 shares at Rs1.20 per share and Hub Power Company XD with 20,477,310 shares at Rs119.34 per share. Lucky Core Industries Limited witnessed a maximum in­crease of Rs30.90 per share price, closing at Rs1,051.03, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Limited with Rs16.71 rise in its per share price to Rs425.54. Raf­han Maize Products Company Lim­ited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs542.49 per share, closing at Rs6,804.26, followed by Unilever Pak­istan Foods Limited with Rs149.94 decline to close at Rs17,075.06.