Strategic realism of Eretz Israel - III

The current posture (September 2024) witnessed through strategic realism for eretz Israel is reflected in eschatological hadith. It is no longer a matter of symbolic interpretationism. It is practical reality. The status quo reflected in the actions of Israel at the behest of west clearly indicates that eschatological hadith have no equal in terms of establishing best description, depiction and explanation regarding the mysterious agenda of euro-western / euro-northern state of Israel at work in the MENA region. The strategic realism of Israel leading to Pax Judaica and Eretz Israel comes at cost of regional and global wars that include turmoil, disturbances, turbulences, destruction, devastation and disruptions as witnessed in Israel’s terror attack on Gaza and Lebanon followed by its response in strategic military attacks on Yemen, Syria and Iraq as well as Iran. The resistance to Israel is being quashed whether military, economic, social, political or technological. Entire Ummah is at target to eliminate any possibility or potential of leadership consensus. This is unprecedented in history – so, the response must and should be unprecedented alliance.

A hadith states that a time will come when Syria, Iraq and Egypt will face sanctions. A part of it was already witnessed in Gaza and Lebanon as means of transport and communication were closed due to Israel’s presence for military siege on air and road networks such as blockading aeroplanes entering Lebanese airspace. However, a particular point to be understood is that it is not just about west providing backing to Israel but now it is entering the phase of Israel waging the west’s war in MENA - CASA (Central Asia and South Asia) that connects land mass between Euro-Atlantic (Russia) and Indo-Pacific (China). Hadith clearly states that the sanctions on Syria, Iraq and Egypt will be placed by the Byzantines and Romans which is clear depiction of inheritors of modern-day west. The coercion of west is so intense such that Saudia Arabia and Iran rapprochement that had set momentum in pursuit of trend and trajectory of resuming of friendly ties between MENA Islamic countries came to a halt. In the ensuing scenario, Israel came to the forefront at behest of west.

However, Israel is doing west’s bidding like west doing Israel’s bidding. Nevertheless, west is clearly directly involved as Israel needs support. Iran’s network has been damaged to large extent. Saudia and other gulf countries have been pressurized to become neutral. Eschatological hadith clearly highlight the role & presence of Byzantines and Romans in Islamic lands. In order to cover this aspect, I had written articles which already cover the political events related to Northern (Aamaaq valley of Antakya-Iskenderun cities on Syria-Turkiye border as mentioned in hadith), Southern (Khaiber mentioned in hadith), Eastern (River Nile) and Western (River Euphrates – hadith) borders of Eretz Israel. Following are the articles: Strategic realism of eretz Israel , Strategic realism of eretz Israel - II and Muslim Ummah must unite against eretz Israel.

The above articles suggest that the west seeks to use pretext in terms of both - conflict (confrontation & competition) and cooperation (coordination & collaboration), as well as consensus and coercion to expand and extend its role and presence in the MENA region.

The essence of this article is revealed and highlighted in terms of geopolitics in next few sentences about how and why US-led west can lead process in both ways simultaneously. There are two ways. In first way, the west can coerce its way to challenge the MENA status quo as an enemy. Subsequently or simultaneously, to capture it all, the west can be friendly to the Palestinian cause and invest into its security, peace, stability, progress, prosperity and development all the while increasing its role and presence under this pretext. This is evident in Italy’s offer of providing troops to protect Palestinian territory in return for recognition of Israel by entire ummah (Anadolu / Middle East Monitor: MEMO) simultaneously with Britain’s evolving role in Syria and Iraq (George Allison, UK defense journal, 28th September 2024). This does not discount the sincerity and truthfulness of some European countries and citizens in adherence to Palestinian cause. Rather, the west led by America can lead the normalization process as west increases, expands, extends and enlarges its role and presence in MENA region to succeed in capturing area not only required for Eretz Israel but also for Pax Judaica. The scare tactic used in Gaza and Lebanon can be another extension of carrot and stick policy which involves direct & indirect strategy as well as covert-overt tactics. Nevertheless, it is deception at its worst and finest as it presents itself as amazing, brilliant and fantastic ‘god-given’ opportunity but is nothing less than strongest and tightest of chains of slavery and servitude to eretz Israel & pax judaica. Pakistan’s parliamentary politics being overtaken by Zardari is too little, too late now unless.

Israel has to wage or instigate a wider war with Iran as well as other Islamic countries in order to legitimise western intervention that would establish western role and presence for long term which is nothing but an attempt to stop any Middle Eastern leadership to emerge that has eschatological significance. The erasure, extermination and annihilation of resistance through forces aligned with Iran are also part of extending role and presence of west into Arab world from Iraq to Syria to Levant to North Africa to Egypt to Saudia & Gulf countries to Turkiye. Iran and its proxy network is target of both: (i) direct and indirect strategy and, (ii) overt and covert operations (including economic and military means) which are also possible through infiltration, penetration and espionage as well as deceptive tactics.

The level of compromise by Islamic countries in MENA region becomes main question as it leads to compliance without long-term survival. Israel’s pursuit of Eretz Israel is incomplete without Pax Judaica which suggests that it’s not a conflict with Iran. It’s not a conflict limited to only curtailing Russia and China by encircling and containing them. It’s a conflict with global east and global south with possibility of nuclear war by pitting the prior against global north and global west to bring mutual destruction to facilitate Israel’s entry as superpower with hyperpower potential but it needs to wipe off all possible resistance in form of leadership, society, structures, weapons, economy etc. These alone needs to be considered by the entire international, world and global community.

Western coercive diplomacy followed by Israeli impunity knows no bounds. Eschatological hadith are not an imperative but serve as guidance. The eschatological hadith regarding wars and alliances do mention the role and presence of Byzantines / Romans (Christians) and Jews in MENA region. However, leadership hadith pertaining to promised Imam figure is part of many discussions and debates but the significant importance of Imamate leadership having linkage to Messianic Age does not receive much acknowledgement despite its reverence in Judeo-Christian people.

We are now entering phase of Eretz Israel (Greater Israel) gearing up to go full-on Pax Judaica. The Pax Judaica refers to Eretz Israel assuming the position of the ruling state of the world which is not possible without full support of the west. Anyone familiar with positions of Jews and Christians as well as other non-Muslims across Middle East during Awwal-uz-zamaan (during Prophethood, Rashidun caliphate and early Imamate of Hassan & Hussain) can understand how non-Muslims and hypocrites would be present in holy cities of Islam during aakiruzamaan. This can come through mostly compliance and compromise by Israel’s neighbours while Iran and its proxies are brought to its knees to accept Israel as legitimate sovereign state that has superpower and hyperpower credentials, but Israel also needs to establish Eretz Israel by expanding into Arab territory to border Turkiye, Iran and North Africa. For advancing from Israel to Eretz Israel to Pax Judaica, the western coercive diplomacy extends to Russia and China. In response, this can lead to an Asian union supported by African and Latin American continent.

However, in the end, eschatological hadith openly hints that eventually matter will be settled in MENA region as the fear is not just limited to Russia, China or Asia-African Latin union but emergence of eschatological leadership. Historically, the Byzantines and Persians joined hands at Battle of Firaz coinciding with Arab Rashidun conquest advancing from Sassanid Iraq to Byzantine Syria which ended with the battle of Yarmouk, and it involved the landing and amassing of Byzantinian armies at Antakya (Aamaaq valley) like as mentioned in eschatological hadith regarding aakhiruzzamaan.

The most attention, therefore, from now on must be given to the future emerging leadership in Islamic lands who would match credentials established in Seerah to be leaders. At the battle of Yarmouk, followed by Battle of Qadisiyah, the entirety of Islamic ummah was present like Tabuk expedition. Eschatological hadith mentions how Romans / Byzantinians would assemble through Aamaaq valley (Antakya and Iskenderun cities of Turkiye’s Hatay province). From eschatological hadith on (i) Jerusalem in prosperity and Madinah in desolation, leading to Great War, leading to conquest of Constantinople, leading to false messiah (ii) drying of Euphrates leading to great war (with 99% attrition rate) over mountain of gold (iii) alliance of Muslims with group of west and alliance breakdown leading to united western front against Muslims at Aamaaq - all lead to understanding that great war is most likely nuclear war. There are multiple layers to the great game. No eschatological hadith regarding war is complete without reference to western role and presence in MENA region.

Ultimately, it seems that the deception in the form of consensus and confidence-building (as explained in paragraph 3) will still lead to war as coercion will persist in targeting the eschatological leadership.