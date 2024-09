HYDERABAD - The Sindh University Jamshoro has announced an extension of the online registration deadline for Bachelor’s and third-year (fifth semester) admis­sions for the academic year 2025. The new dead­line is now set for October 2, 2024.

According to a statement of the Director Admis­sions, Prof Dr Ayaz Keeryo, candidates who missed the initial registration deadline can now apply on­line until October 2. They must fill out the online form and submit a fee of Rs3,000 at any Habib Bank branch.