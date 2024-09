JAMSHORO - At least 11 people mostly women were injured in a road mishap here on Monday, rescue sourc­es said. According to details, a loader rickshaw turned turtle due to reckless driving at Se­hwan Sharif Bypass Road. The accident resulted in injuries to 11 people including Zeenat, Puppi, Wakeelan, Lahl Khatoon, Bakhtawar, Samina, Islam, Maira, Samal, Zaibal and Naeem Pararo. The injured were shifted to Syed Abdullah Shah Medical Institute for treatment.