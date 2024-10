TMB, Ericsson collaborate to boost Easypaisa’s digital financial capabilities

KARACHI - Ericsson, in partnership with Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB), has successfully complet­ed a major tech stack upgrade of the Ericsson Mobile Finan­cial Services platform at TMB, upgrading it to the latest cloud-native version. The upgraded platform will now run on a state-of-the-art solution built on an open architecture with a wide range of Application Program­ming Interfaces (APIs) and en­hanced functionalities. This stra­tegic upgrade enables easypaisa to offer faster, more secure, personalized, and user-friendly financial services, further solidi­fying its position in digital bank­ing and financial inclusion in Pakistan. The upgraded platform enhances Easypaisa’s ability to innovate and deliver a broader spectrum of digital financial services, accelerating its mis­sion to drive financial inclusion and economic empowerment nationwide. With this success­ful upgrade, Easypaisa is now equipped to scale its operational services, introduce new revenue streams, and drive fintech inno­vations that support Pakistan’s growing digital economy, align­ing with the bank’s ongoing Digi­tal Retail Bank transformation (subject to SBP’s approval).