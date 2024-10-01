Top justices slug it out in the open

Justice Munib Akhtar, who was removed by CJP from bench formation committee last month, skips hearing of review petitions against SC verdict on Article 63A n In his letter, Justice Akhtar says this is not a recusal, urges to make the note part of record n Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa says if Justice Munib doesn’t want to sit in bench he will be replaced by another judge

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday deferred hearing of the review petitions against the apex court’s ruling on Article 63A of the Constitution due to absence of Justice Munib Akhtar.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa conducted hearing of the review petitions. At the onset of the hearing, CJP Qazi Faez expressing surprise over the absence of Justice Munib Akhtar said that as former CJP Umar Ata Bandial has retired and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan resigned, therefore he and Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan have been included in the bench for hearing of review petition.

Justice Munib Akhtar last month was removed by CJP from bench formation committee.

He further said that transparency demands that judges who heard the petition sit in the bench for hearing of review petitions against it. He told that today (September 30) Registrar Supreme Court received a letter written by Justice Munib.

The Chief Justice only read the conclusion of the letter, which said; “The matter has to be considered taking into account the overall circumstances pertaining to the particular bench formed by the reconstituted committee. On such assessment I must express my inability, at the present time, to be part of the bench con­stituted to hear the CRP (Consti­tutional Review Petition).”

It emphasised “that this is not a recusal and my present inabil­ity should not be misconstrued or misrepresented as such. Please ensure that this note is placed on the file of the CRP so as to become part of its record.”

However, the Chief Justice de­clined to make it part of case file. He stated; “it has been practice that when the court is convened the judges sit, and if any judge wants to say something then he can say it there.” Justice Faez further said that they would rise and request Justice Munib to join the bench.

The Chief Justice stated that the review petition had been pending over two years, add­ing that it affects the good gov­ernance. He again said that they would rise and request Justice Munib, and hoped that he would consider their request. He also said that the recusal is recorded in the open court.

CJP Faez said that once the bench is constituted then the proceedings are held in the open court. “The court will re­convene tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11:30am and if he (Justice Mu­nib) does not want to sit in the bench then he will be replaced by another available judge.”

Additional Attorney Gener­al Aamir Rehman supported the Chief Justice’s stance on re­cusal of judge, saying that Jus­tice Munib should sit in the bench. He informed that the in­cumbent AGP Usman Mansoor Awan earlier had represented the Supreme Court Bar Asso­ciation as its counsel therefore he would argue the review pe­titions himself.

Barrister Ali Zafar stated that he wanted to make submission regarding the committee com­position and its decisions. He contended that the committee comprises on three members for constitution of benches and fix­ing of cases. He said two mem­bers can’t decide about the cas­es and benches.

The CJP said that if one mem­ber does not like to sit then it does not mean the Supreme Court will be standstill. He said that you can’t force the judge (a member) to sit in the commit­tee. He maintained, “One mem­ber can’t determine the fate of entire Committee.”

Zafar said that the Committee should have been constituted as per the Act and three mem­bers should sit in and decide about the benches and fix the cases. The CJP then questioned whether the law envisages such. He said if a judge does not at­tend committee meeting for some reason then it would not become dysfunctional. He said; “We (judges) are paid to hear and decide cases, while lawyers get paid to represent the liti­gants before the Court.”

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel questioned whether the presi­dent has the power to issue or­dinance. He further asked that whether the ordinance to amend the SC (Practice & Procedure) Act 2023 has been suspended? He added that if it is not done then they have to follow the law.

Upon the court query, Barris­ter Zafar told the court that he was representing former Chair­man of Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Imran Khan. The chief justice then inquired whether he has filed Power of Attorney on behalf of Imran Khan.

Zafar replied that the jail au­thorities had not allowed him to get Imran’s signature on Power of Attorney. However, the bench accepted his application. Later, the bench adjourned the hearing of the case till Tuesday (today).