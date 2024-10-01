Tributes paid to services of late QWP leader

Swabi - Leaders of various political parties and intellectuals gathered for a condolence reference in honour of the late Mohammad Jamil Marghuz, former central leader of the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) and district naib nazim. They described him as a political legend who played a dominant role in strengthening democratic culture and democracy, never hesitating to continue his struggle during periods of dictatorship.

Jamil, a prominent lawyer by profession, recently passed away. The reference was held at the residence of Tamraz Khan (Askari House) and was organised by the Swabi Press Club (SPC) on Monday.

The gathering was presided over by senior lawyer Najeem Khan, with Major (Retd) Mohammad Amir as the chief guest. Among the attendees were Swabi dignitaries, lawyers, journalists, social personalities, intellectuals, and leaders from various political parties.

Jamil was one of the founders of the Swabi Qaumi Mahaz and remained very vocal in the Awami National Party. He played a key role in transforming the Pakistan People’s Party (Sherpao) into the QWP and made significant contributions to various Urdu dailies. His column “Sang Zani” was particularly popular.

Lauding his services, Maj (Retd) Amir stated that despite his passing, Jamil’s incredible contributions continue to resonate in the minds and hearts of the people. He announced that another reference would soon be organized in the district, featuring top Pakistani columnists and journalists. “Jamil will be kept alive by his deeds,” he said.

Former provincial forest minister Awal Sher Khan noted that when they established the Swabi Qaumi Mahaz in 1994, Jamil played a distinguished role in its founding and managed all its affairs.

Masood Jabar, former provincial deputy general secretary of QWT, reflected on Jamil’s remarkable contributions to their party, emphasizing that he never lost heart even in the toughest circumstances.

Prof. Noor-ul-Amin Yousafzai, who has authored a dozen books, remarked, “Jamil was, in fact, an institution, an ideology, and a good human being. No one can erase him from the minds of thousands of people like me.”

Najeem Khan, advocate, recounted how they began their legal careers and praised Jamil’s role in establishing the District Bar Association in District Swabi.