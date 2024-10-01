Two dacoits killed in police encounter

ISLAMABAD - At least two dacoits were killed, and two others injured in an alleged police encounter on Monday near Megah Road in Patoki city, Kasur District.

During the exchange of fire, four police officers were also injured. According to a private news channel, the incident occurred when a police team from Phoolnagar City Police Station was returning from a recovery operation. Five associates of the detained dacoits ambushed the police van, opening fire.

In the gunfight, one detained dacoit, Mushtaq alias Makhi, was killed on the spot, while two others, Ahmed Raza and Shakeel, were injured. The attackers managed to free another detained dacoit and fled towards Kot Radha Kishan, seizing a government rifle. The escaped dacoit, Allah Waris, was later killed during another police encounter near Mad Bridge, although his accomplices fled.

The dacoit gang had been involved in a high-profile robbery in Phoolnagar’s Sarafa Bazaar, where they looted gold, silver, and millions in cash. The police are continuing efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects.