Usman Shaukat takes oath as new RCCI president

RAWALPINDI - Renowned businessman Usman Shaukat took oath as the new president of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) for a two-year term at a ceremony held here Monday. Other members of his team who took oath included Khalid Farooq Qazi (senior vice president), Fahad Barlas (vice president) besides the 17-member Executive Council. Group Leader RCCI Sohail Altaf administered the oath. Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected RCCI President Usman Shaukat said the early completion of Rawalpindi Ring Road Project would be a top priority. He said the matter would be actively pursued with the relevant authorities. Describing the project as a major infrastructure initiative, he said the creation of a circular route around the city would improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion and stimulate economic growth by providing an efficient transportation corridor. Usman Shaukat also said an industrial zone would be developed exclusively for Rawalpindi alongside the Ring Road Project. He said an RCCI think tank on economy headed by Sohail Altaf will be made effective and active in policy making and business promotion with the relevant government departments.