Usman Shaukat takes oath as new RCCI president

RAWALPINDI - Renowned business­man Usman Shaukat took oath as the new president of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) for a two-year term at a ceremony held here Monday. Other members of his team who took oath in­cluded Khalid Farooq Qazi (senior vice president), Fa­had Barlas (vice president) besides the 17-member Executive Council. Group Leader RCCI Sohail Altaf administered the oath. Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected RCCI President Usman Shaukat said the early completion of Rawalpindi Ring Road Proj­ect would be a top priority. He said the matter would be actively pursued with the relevant authorities. Describing the project as a major infrastructure initia­tive, he said the creation of a circular route around the city would improve con­nectivity, reduce traffic con­gestion and stimulate eco­nomic growth by providing an efficient transportation corridor. Usman Shaukat also said an industrial zone would be developed exclu­sively for Rawalpindi along­side the Ring Road Project. He said an RCCI think tank on economy headed by So­hail Altaf will be made ef­fective and active in policy making and business pro­motion with the relevant government departments.