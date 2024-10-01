Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Waqar/Inam advance in ITF Masters Dubai 60+ doubles

Our Staff Reporter
October 01, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Pakistan’s seasoned ten­nis duo, Waqar Nisar and Inam-ul-Haq, claimed victory in the opening round of the 60 plus doubles category at the ITF Masters MT 200 currently underway in Dubai. The experienced pair showcased their skill and coordination by defeating the Indian team of George Thomas Puthu­parambil and Sukuma­ramVeettil in straight sets, winning 6-2, 6-3. The Pakistani duo began the match with a com­manding performance, dropping only two games in the first set to secure a comfortable 6-2 win. In the second set, despite a slight increase in resis­tance from their Indian opponents, the Pakistani pair maintained their composure, allowing just three games to clinch the set 6-3 and advanced to the next round of the championship. Their seamless teamwork and solid court play through­out the match demon­strated why Waqar and Inam remain top con­tenders in their age cat­egory. The duo is now fo­cused on continuing their winning momentum in the upcoming rounds of the tournament.

