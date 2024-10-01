Waqar/Inam advance in ITF Masters Dubai 60+ doubles

LAHORE - Pakistan’s seasoned tennis duo, Waqar Nisar and Inam-ul-Haq, claimed victory in the opening round of the 60 plus doubles category at the ITF Masters MT 200 currently underway in Dubai. The experienced pair showcased their skill and coordination by defeating the Indian team of George Thomas Puthuparambil and SukumaramVeettil in straight sets, winning 6-2, 6-3. The Pakistani duo began the match with a commanding performance, dropping only two games in the first set to secure a comfortable 6-2 win. In the second set, despite a slight increase in resistance from their Indian opponents, the Pakistani pair maintained their composure, allowing just three games to clinch the set 6-3 and advanced to the next round of the championship. Their seamless teamwork and solid court play throughout the match demonstrated why Waqar and Inam remain top contenders in their age category. The duo is now focused on continuing their winning momentum in the upcoming rounds of the tournament.