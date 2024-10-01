Woman gives birth in ambulance

FAISALABAD - A woman gave birth to a baby girl in an ambulance here on Monday. Accord­ing to Rescue 1122, a woman, Razia, 35, was be­ing shifted to Civil Hospi­tal, Faisalabad, from THQ Samundri for delivery but she gave birth to a baby girl on the way in the am­bulance. The Rescue team shifted both mother and child to Allied Hospital where the condition of both was stable.

RABI KISAN MELA TO BEGIN AT UAF ON OCT 1

A Rabi Kisan Mela 2024 will begin from October 1 at University of Agricul­ture, Faisalabad.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan will inaugurate the 9-day festival during a Mehfil-e-Milad at the Iqbal Au­ditorium. According to university sources here Monday, the opening day programs are a book fair at the main library and exhibition at the expo center, while Art & Liter­ary Festival (Musical Ex­pressions) at Iqbal Audi­torium, fancy bird show in front of library, tent pegging competitions at Equestrian Stadium will be held on October 2.

The 3rd October func­tions are inauguration of food & nutrition mela at NIFSAT, art & literary fes­tival (Monologue, standup comedy, cultural dance). A painting competition, art & literary festival (photography, videogra­phy, poster competitions) at new Senate hall, Kisan convention & seed distri­bution at agri, heritage museum, and final com­petition of tent pegging will be on October 4.

The art & photo ex­hibition will be inaugu­rated at food & agri. Mu­seum on October 5, while mares’ beauty competi­tion at football ground, greyhound race at eques­trian stadium, inaugura­tion of Kabaddi at football ground and inauguration ceremony of greyhound race at Equestrian Sta­dium will be held on the same day.

The day 6 programs are Gur mela at agri. Heritage museum, dog show. The 7th day functions will be an art and photo exhibi­tion, Sufi night. Gur Mela will close on October 8 while a character portrait competition and alumni mushaira will be held on the same day.