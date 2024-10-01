Women Ombudsperson resolves inheritance issues of women

BAHAWALPUR - Pro­vincial Ombudsperson for Women Nabila Hakim Ali Khan visited Bahawalpur and held hearings on inheritance and harassment cases at the regional office. In one inheritance case, she facilitated the eviction of an urban area land measuring 51 kanal and 15 marla for a resident woman of Tehsil Ahmadpur East. In another inheri­tance case, she secured the return of 37 marla land in Lodhran City for a petitioner woman, valued at over Rs40 million. The Provincial Ombudsperson for Women stated that women cannot be deprived of their inheritance rights under any circumstances. She mentioned that the Woman Ombudsperson’s nine regional offices were operating in Punjab, and district-level offices will soon be established.