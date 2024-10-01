World Heart Day observed in Sukkur

SUKKUR - Mahar Medical College, Sukkur has organised an awareness walk in connection with “World Heart Day” on Monday with aim to awareness about prevention and control of cardiovascular disease. The walk was organised by the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) with the collabo­ration of the health department Sukkur started from college and was culminated at the OPD of the District Headquarters Hospital. This year’s theme of the Day was “Use Heart for Action”. Speak­ers said that cardiovascular dis­ease, including heart disease and stroke, is the world’s leading cause of death, they claimed over 17.5 million lives each year across the globe. Dr Zahoor Ahmed Soom­ro, Dr Farhan Baloch, CEO of the IGHDS, Advocate Dr Jameel Sha­keel, Keenjhar Nazeer, Bakhtawar Soomro, Maqsood Imam, Awais Qureshi and others spoke the oc­casion. A large number of health experts, medical students, para­medic staff and representatives of the different NGOs participated.