Yousaf takes over as new OICCI president

ISLAMABAD - President and CEO of Faysal Bank Ltd Yousaf Hussain has been elected as the new president of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI). In addition to the president, Managing Director and CEO of Nestle Pakistan Ltd, Jason Avancena was elected senior vice president, while Managing Director and CEO of Pakistan Tobacco Company (Pvt) Ltd, Syed Ali Akbar will serve as vice president, said a news release. The newly elected Managing Committee also included key business leaders from sectors such as banking, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing, further solidifying OICCI’s position as a major player in Pakistan’s economic landscape. The new Managing Committee for the 2024-2026 term included Yousaf Hussain (Faysal Bank Ltd), Jason Avancena (Nestle Pakistan Ltd), Syed Ali Akbar (Pakistan Tobacco Company (Pvt) Ltd), Aamir Hafeez Ibrahim (Pakistan Mobile Communications Ltd. (Jazz)), Ahmed Khan Bozai (Citibank NA, Pakistan), Asif Ahmad (IBM Italia SPA), Farheen Salman Amir (Lipton Pakistan Ltd), Fahd K Chinoy (Pakistan Cables Ltd), Hafsa Shamsie (Roche Pakistan Ltd), Javed Ghulam Mohammad (Martin Dow Marker Ltd), M Adil Khattak (Attock Refinery) and Muhammad Jawaid Iqbal (United Bank Ltd). During his address to members, the president acknowledged the complex economic environment Pakistan faces, pointing to both challenges and opportunities.