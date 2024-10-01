Yousaf takes over as new OICCI president

ISLAMABAD - President and CEO of Faysal Bank Ltd Yousaf Hus­sain has been elected as the new president of the Over­seas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI). In addition to the president, Managing Direc­tor and CEO of Nestle Paki­stan Ltd, Jason Avancena was elected senior vice pres­ident, while Managing Di­rector and CEO of Pakistan Tobacco Company (Pvt) Ltd, Syed Ali Akbar will serve as vice president, said a news release. The newly elected Managing Committee also included key business lead­ers from sectors such as banking, telecommunica­tions, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing, further so­lidifying OICCI’s position as a major player in Pakistan’s economic landscape. The new Managing Committee for the 2024-2026 term in­cluded Yousaf Hussain (Fay­sal Bank Ltd), Jason Avan­cena (Nestle Pakistan Ltd), Syed Ali Akbar (Pakistan Tobacco Company (Pvt) Ltd), Aamir Hafeez Ibrahim (Pakistan Mobile Communi­cations Ltd. (Jazz)), Ahmed Khan Bozai (Citibank NA, Pakistan), Asif Ahmad (IBM Italia SPA), Farheen Salman Amir (Lipton Pakistan Ltd), Fahd K Chinoy (Pakistan Cables Ltd), Hafsa Sham­sie (Roche Pakistan Ltd), Javed Ghulam Mohammad (Martin Dow Marker Ltd), M Adil Khattak (Attock Re­finery) and Muhammad Jawaid Iqbal (United Bank Ltd). During his address to members, the presi­dent acknowledged the complex economic envi­ronment Pakistan faces, pointing to both challeng­es and opportunities.