Zakir Naik to visit to Karachi tomorrow

Renowned religious scholar Dr. is set to arrive in Karachi on Wednesday for a 10-day official visit. His schedule includes important meetings and a public address.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab will receive Dr. Zakir at the airport. The Special Security Unit (SSU) of the Sindh Police will provide security for the state guest, according to police authorities.

Dr. , who left India in 2016, is scheduled to meet prominent religious scholars in Pakistan, including Mufti Taqi Usmani, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, and Jamia Tur Rasheed head Mufti Abdul Rahim. He will also meet senior bureaucrats and officials in Sindh and visit a key government institute on October 4.

On October 5, Dr. Zakir will address a public event at Bagh-e-Quaid, located opposite the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, while private meetings are planned from October 7 to 10. He is scheduled to depart for Lahore on October 11.

Dr. Zakir arrived in Pakistan on September 30 at the government's invitation. His month-long stay will extend until October 28, during which he will lead Friday prayers, meet senior government officials, and hold public gatherings in several cities.

In a post on social media platform X, Dr. Zakir confirmed his Pakistan tour, accompanied by his son Shaikh Fariq Naik. During his stay, he had a brief meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

According to his schedule, Dr. Zakir will address public rallies in Karachi on October 5 and 6, followed by events in Lahore on October 12 and 13. He will then hold gatherings in Islamabad on October 19 and 20.

Dr. , who has been living in Malaysia with permanent residency, is wanted in India over allegations of money laundering and inciting extremism. Born on October 18, 1965, in Bombay, India, he is the son of Abdul Karim Naik and Roshan Naik.