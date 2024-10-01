Zookeeper mauled to death by lion in Nigeria

ABEOKUTA - A zookeeper has been mauled to death by a lion in south-western Nigeria after he failed to secure the locks on its enclosure when he went to feed it, police say. The vic­tim, a 35-year-old man, worked at the Presi­dential Library Wildlife Park, owned by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta, capital of Ogun state. Local police spokesperson Omolola Odutola said in a state­ment that “the lion in­flicted serious fatal inju­ries to the man’s neck”. He said the lion was then shot to “release its grip on the handler”.