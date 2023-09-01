1200 bags of fertilizer seized

FAISALABAD - Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Suleman Mansha has seized more than 1200 bags of fer­tilizers from illegal hoarding, here on Thursday.

Spokesman of local administra­tion said that AC Sammundri on a tip-off conducted raid at a godown of a fertilizer dealer and recovered more than 1200 bags of fertilizers which he stored illegally to sell them in the black for profiteering.

The seized quantity of fertilizer would be sold out at government-fixed rate. The AC sealed premises of the godown while further ac­tion against fertilizer dealer was under progress, he added.

OVER-READING NOT ALLOWED AT ANY COST: FESCO SE

Superintendent Engineer Sec­ond Circle of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Mu­hammad Ameer Khan said that over-reading of electricity meters was not allowed at any cost and those meter readers involved in this practice would be dealt with an iron hand.

In a statement on Thursday, he said that FESCO was taking all possible steps to facilitate its consumers with quality service and in this connection all employ­ees of the company were already directed to perform their duties honestly.

He said that meter readers were regularly conducting reading of electricity supply meters after 30 or 31 days on monthly basis and over-reading was not allowed at any cost across the FESCO region.

He said that in some parts of Second Circle FESCO Faisalabad new subdivisions were estab­lished to improve power distri­bution system as well as resolve public complaints relating to electricity on priority basis.

Among new subdivisions in­cluded Sufi Barkat Ali, Fowara Chowk, Mujahid Abad, Sadhar and Aminpur, he said, adding that Al­lama Iqbal division and Revenue Office Allama Iqbal division were also made functional from this month due to which distribution of electricity bills were delayed.

He said that bill payment dates were changed in newly estab­lished subdivision so as to fa­cilitate the consumers. It did not mean that the meter reading was recorded after 30 or 31 days, nor this practice was allowed in FES­CO region at any cost.

He appealed the electric­ity consumers to cooperate with meter readers, line staff and other employees of the company so that they could provide them excellent service.

WOMAN COMMITS SUICIDE

A woman has reportedly com­mitted suicide in the area of Sahi­anwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that a young widow Shehnaz Bibi resident of Chak 45-JB allegedly committed sui­cide by hanging herself with ceil­ing of her room. The police after receiving information rushed to the spot and took the body into custody.

Sister of the ill-fated lady was however suspicious that Shehnaz Bibi was killed.