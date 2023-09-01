15 smoke emitting vehicles impounded

MUZAFFARGARH - The district adminis­tration has impounded 15 smoke emitting vehicles and issued challans to many others for causing environ­mental pollution and smog during a special operation launched across the dis­trict in the ongoing month. This was said by Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Sanaullah while briefing the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi during a meet­ing held on Thursday to review arrangements for preventing smog. The Sec­retary RTA informed that a total of Rs 156,000 fine has also been imposed on viola­tors while the crackdown was continued on a daily basis. Assistant Director Environment Abdul Rauf said that the department was taking practical steps to control environmental pollution while equipment for pollution control was being installed at all sugar mills. DC Salman Khan Lo­dhi stressed the need to cre­ate awareness among the masses regarding smog and preventive measures. He di­rected officers concerned to launch operations in rural areas against the farmers involved in burning the re­maining crops. He said that sugar mills would not be allowed to operate without the installation of pollution control equipment.