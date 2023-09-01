Friday, September 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

23 local govt employees removed on corruption charges

Our Staff Reporter
September 01, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  On the directions of Punjab Min­ister of Local Government Amir Mir to take decisive action against individuals involved in corrupt practices, the local government department on Thursday removed 23 employees from their posts for their alleged involvement in un­lawful constructions. These em­ployees, stationed within the Met­ropolitan Corporation’s planning department, had been contributing to corrupt activities owing to their extensive experience, according to local government officials who also informed that dishonest officials, including building inspectors were transferred earlier within the de­partment. They further said that disciplinary action was underway against the 23 individuals who had been removed from the planning department for their role in facili­tating illegal constructions. 

Meanwhile, Amir Mir empha­sized in a statement that the drive against corruption within the local government department extended beyond just building inspectors and planning staff as corrupt individuals such as pat­waris and building surveyors will also be held accountable. He acknowledged that eradicating corruption from the local govern­ment department was a difficult task, but the process of account­ability will continue. Amir Mir as­serted that the corrupt elements and wrongdoers will not evade justice for much longer.

Kashmiris renew pledge to continue Syed Ali Gilani’s mission

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1693460416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023