9 soldiers martyred, 5 injured in Bannu suicide blast

ISLAMABAD - Nine soldiers embraced martyrdom and five others were injured in a suicide bomb blast in the Bannu district, Pa­kistan Army said on Thursday.

“On 31 August 2023, a motorcycle borne sui­cide bomber explod­ed himself on a mili­tary convoy in general area Jani Khel, Bannu District. Resultantly, nine soldiers including Naib Subedar Sanobar Ali embraced shahadat, while five soldiers were injured,” says a press statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The area has been cordoned by security forces and sanitisation is being carried out to eliminate any terror­ists found in the area. Security forces of Paki­stan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sac­rifices of our brave sol­diers further strength­en our resolve,” the ISPR said.

Prime Minister An­waarul Haq Kakar strongly condemned the attack and ex­pressed grief over the martyrdom of the sol­diers. Taking to social media platform X, for­merly Twitter, he said: “Heartbroken by the loss of 9 valiant soldiers in Bannu Division, KP, to a cowardly terrorist act that injured many.” The premier called such acts “utterly reprehensible” and said his thoughts were with the families of the martyred and in­jured. “Pakistan stands resolute against such terror,” he added.