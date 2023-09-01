9 soldiers martyred, 5 injured in Bannu suicide blast

ISLAMABAD - Nine soldiers embraced martyrdom and five others were injured in a suicide bomb blast in the Bannu district, Pakistan Army said on Thursday.
“On 31 August 2023, a motorcycle borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a military convoy in general area Jani Khel, Bannu District. Resultantly, nine soldiers including Naib Subedar Sanobar Ali embraced shahadat, while five soldiers were injured,” says a press statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The area has been cordoned by security forces and sanitisation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.
Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar strongly condemned the attack and expressed grief over the martyrdom of the soldiers. Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, he said: “Heartbroken by the loss of 9 valiant soldiers in Bannu Division, KP, to a cowardly terrorist act that injured many.” The premier called such acts “utterly reprehensible” and said his thoughts were with the families of the martyred and injured. “Pakistan stands resolute against such terror,” he added.