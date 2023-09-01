Abba’s Agnetha Fältskog returns with solo song

LONDON-Abba’s Agnetha Fältskog has revealed her first new music in 10 years, a solo song called Where Do We Go From Here? The star says she was lured back to the studio by producer Jörgen Elofsson, who oversaw her 2013 album, A. “He played me the demo, and the demo was very good,” the Swedish star, 73, told the BBC in an exclusive interview. “Originally, it was another girl singing and I said, ‘I don’t know if I can do this like she did’. But I did - and it came out very well, I think.” A summery slice of pop, the song finds Agnetha at a familiar crossroads in a relationship, with lyrics asking: “What if you could be the one I remember when I’m old and grey and looking back at life?” The track, which premiered on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show on Thursday, is the first release (and only new song) from the singer’s forthcoming album, A+. The project is built on the foundations of the dignified, orchestrated ballads of her previous album -only this time, they have been radically overhauled to create sleek, radio-friendly pop anthems. “I heard one of the old songs on the radio and I started to think, what would happen if you would remix and do another version of the album?” she said. “Not because you don’t like [the original], but because it has been 10 years, and what can you do with it?”