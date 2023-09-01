Advisor to PM on Aviation visits CAA HQs

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Air Marshal (R) Farhat Hussain Khan and Secretary Aviation Captain (R) Saif Anjum visited Civil Aviation Headquarters, informed a spokesman on Thursday. Upon arrival, DG CAA Khaqan Murtaza along with other high ranking officials welcomed the dignitaries to the headquarters. Soon after, Secretary Aviation and DG CAA, assisted by the Directors, comprehensively briefed Advisor to the PM on Aviation in detail about organizational structure, its mandate, international engagements, and various completed and ongoing projects undertaken by the CAA. The Directors of the CAA provided detailed information on these projects, highlighting their significance and impact on the aviation sector.

The meeting also discussed how to best enhance coordination and cooperation between various stakeholders in order to further develop and improve the aviation sector in the country.

The Advisor to the Prime Minister on Aviation expressed appreciation for the efforts of the CAA and its officials. Overall, the visit provided an opportunity for the Advisor to PM on Aviation to gain a better understanding of the CAA’s operations and to discuss ways to strengthen and advance the aviation industry in Pakistan.