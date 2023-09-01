Amjad Khan of Pakistan Dodgeball Federation meets Commissioner Lahore

LAHORE -The Pakistan Dodgeball Fed­eration’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Amjad Nawaz Khan, re­cently held a crucial meeting with Commissioner Lahore, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa, at his office. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the upcoming Asian Dodgeball Championship sched­uled to take place in Singapore.

During the meeting, Amjad Khan passionately briefed the Com­missioner Lahore about the sig­nificance of the Asian Dodgeball Championship and its importance for Pakistan’s representation on the international sports stage. He requested the Commissioner’s as­sistance in securing an interna­tional standard dodgeball ground for the players, ensuring they are equipped to perform at their best.

Amjad Khan took the opportu­nity to acknowledge the unwaver­ing commitment and leadership of President Pakistan Dodgeball Fed­eration, Mian Rizwan. Under his guidance, dodgeball has reached new heights in Pakistan, enabling the country to proudly participate on the global dodgeball platform.

Amjad Nawaz also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Commissioner Lahore for his invaluable support and unwavering cooperation in this endeavor. With their shared vi­sion and collaborative efforts, the Pakistan Dodgeball Federation aims to bring honour to the nation and showcase the extraordinary talent of Pakistani dodgeball players at the Asian Dodgeball Championship.