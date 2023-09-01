Amjad Khan of Pakistan Dodgeball Federation meets Commissioner Lahore

LAHORE -The Pakistan Dodgeball Federation’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Amjad Nawaz Khan, recently held a crucial meeting with Commissioner Lahore, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa, at his office. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the upcoming Asian Dodgeball Championship scheduled to take place in Singapore.
During the meeting, Amjad Khan passionately briefed the Commissioner Lahore about the significance of the Asian Dodgeball Championship and its importance for Pakistan’s representation on the international sports stage. He requested the Commissioner’s assistance in securing an international standard dodgeball ground for the players, ensuring they are equipped to perform at their best.
Amjad Khan took the opportunity to acknowledge the unwavering commitment and leadership of President Pakistan Dodgeball Federation, Mian Rizwan. Under his guidance, dodgeball has reached new heights in Pakistan, enabling the country to proudly participate on the global dodgeball platform.
Amjad Nawaz also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Commissioner Lahore for his invaluable support and unwavering cooperation in this endeavor. With their shared vision and collaborative efforts, the Pakistan Dodgeball Federation aims to bring honour to the nation and showcase the extraordinary talent of Pakistani dodgeball players at the Asian Dodgeball Championship.