Pakistan kicked off the Asia Cup in blazing fashion as it comprehensively beat Nepal on Wednesday, registering the team’s third-biggest victory in a one-day international. The team will undoubtedly be brimming with confidence as it gears up to face arch-rival India Pallekele. The signs are all positive going into this game, especially with the middle order getting runs, and a successful run in this tournament could do wonders for the men in green ahead of the World Cup.

Once again, captain Babar Azam led from the front with a masterly 151 and Iftikhar Ahmed produced an unbeaten 109 to propel Pakistan to a commanding total of 342 at the Multan Cricket Stadium. While the traditional approach to building an innings may have raised concerns for some, it was encouraging to see the middle order score at a high strike rate after the top order failed to stay at the crease for long.

The bowling department once again continued its rich vein of form as Asia Cup debutants Nepal were bowled out for 104. There are positives all around that have carried over from the bilateral series win against Afghanistan, and this is perhaps one of the most well rounded ODI squads fielded by Pakistan in recent years.

This game will certainly help the team prepare ahead of the clash against India on Saturday, which will as usual be a high-pressure game. For many, the result of this game would be more important than winning the Asia Cup title, and that is testament to how big this cricketing rivalry is. Of course, it is great to see the two sides face off, but it is unfortunate that Pakistani fans are being deprived of witnessing this game live on their home soil. Nevertheless, the hope is that we get to see the team firing on cylinders in this highly anticipated clash.