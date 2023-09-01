ATC sends eight accused to jail for identification parade

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent eight ac­cused to jail on seven-day judicial remand for iden­tification parade in a case of attacking Askari Tower, during May-9 violence. Earlier, the Gulberg police produced Yar Gul, Samiul Haq, Muhammad Ahmad, Altaf Hussain, Tayyab An­sari, Mirza Arslan Baig and others before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan. The investigation officer submitted that the ac­cused were involved in the Askari Tower attack case. He requested the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade. At this, the court allowed the request and sent the accused to jail on seven-day judicial remand for identification parade. The court directed to com­plete the process within stipulated time and pro­duce the accused on ex­piry of the remand term. Meanwhile, the court also sent an accused to jail on judicial remand for iden­tification parade in a case of torching police vehicles at Sherpao Bridge, dur­ing May-9 violence. The Sarwar road police had produced the accused, Muhammad Umair, and requested to send the ac­cused to jail for identifica­tion parade.