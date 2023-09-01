Balochistan CM provides financial assistance to sick journalists

QUETTA - Care­taker Balochistan Chief Minis­ter (CM) Ali Mardan Domki on Thursday ordered to treat two sick journalists and give money to the family of a deceased jour­nalist. The statement quoted the caretaker information minister as saying, “The required amount has been transferred to the bank account of Quetta Press Club on the instructions of the caretaker chief minister.” Caretaker Infor­mation Minister Jan Achakzai said, “The CM has taken notice of the financial issues experienced by the family of a deceased jour­nalist.” The provincial govern­ment firmly believes in press freedom and was committed to finding solutions to journalists’ difficulties, the minister added. “A friendly and trustworthy re­lationship with the media is our top objective,” Achakzai main­tained.