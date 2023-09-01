Busy international women’s cricket season 2023-24 begins today

LAHORE - Nida Dar will be aiming for a win­ning start as the captain of the Pakistan women’s team when her side takes on the touring South Africa women’s team in the first of the three-match T20I series start­ing today (Friday) at the historic National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

All-rounder Nida was appoint­ed full-time captain of the side in April this year after Bismah Maroof stepped down from the captaincy following Pakistan’s participation in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in February. After the T20I series (September 1, 3 & 4), Pakistan and South Af­rica women’s sides will feature in three ODIs, which are part of the ICC Women’s Champi­onship 2022-25 from Sep 8 to 14.

The T20Is will be­gin at 7:30pm, while the ODIs will start at 3:30pm. Also, to en­courage fans to come to the ground, affordable tickets prices have been fixed for the six match­es. The tickets for the matches have been put on sale from Sunday, 27 August. All VIP en­closures of Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad will be open for spectators.

In one of the busiest interna­tional seasons for Pakistan wom­en’s team, they are all set to play 15 ODIs, 17 T20Is, and participate in the 19th Asian Games from Sep 1 to May 29. On the other hand, South Africa, who are embarking on their maiden tour to Pakistan, will be led by Laura Wolvaardt. She was given the reins of the tour­ing side recently after Suné Luus led South Africa women’s team to the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Both Wolvaardt and Luus visited Pakistan before when they featured in women’s exhibition matches in Rawalpindi in March this year. In the T20I for­mat, the hosts are ranked seventh in the ICC Rankings, while South Africa are ranked fifth.

Talking to PCB Digital on the eve of the series, captain Nida Dar said: “I am feeling really hon­oured to lead the Pakistan team as a full-time captain, and that too at home. The South Africa women’s side is here for the first time, so it’s going to be a great experience, and we are looking forward to the series. There is definitely a lot of cricket happening in Pakistan, with the Men’s Asia Cup also tak­ing place.

“We have a very busy season coming up, so we have prepared ourselves well. The Asian Games are scheduled after the South Afri­ca series, so this series will help us prepare well in the Asian Games. I expect us to perform well in the se­ries, and we are geared up for the busy year ahead,” she added.

Laura Wolvaardt said: “I am very excited to be here again in Pakistan. I had a great time before when I was here for the exhibition match and now, I am looking for­ward to a memorable time. This is going to be a big series, a closely contested one. “I will encourage the fans to come; it’s going to be exciting cricket matches in the eve­ning, and definitely, people should come and support.”