Friday, September 01, 2023
Chairman WAPDA presents cash reward of Rs1.7m to Arshad Nadeem

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 01, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - WAPDA Sports Board ar­ranged a ceremony here at WAPDA House on Thurs­day in honour of its athlete Arshad Nadeem for his his­toric performance in the World Athletics Champion­ship 2023. 

Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (R), who is also Patron-in-Chief of WAP­DA Sports Board, presented cash reward amounting to Rs. 1.7 million to Arshad Nadeem. General Manager (Admin) and General Man­ager (Sports) were also pres­ent on the occasion. 

Congratulating Arshad Nadeem on winning silver medal for Paki­stan in the World Ath­letics Championship, the chairman said that the whole nation is proud of him for his brilliant performance in the event. He ex­pressed the hope that Arshad Nadeem would also excel in the up­coming international and global events, the Paris Olympics 2024 in particular. He assured Arshad Nadeem that WAP­DA Sports Board would fully support him for pro­viding training and allied facilities for the purpose. 

Speaking on the oc­casion, Arshad Nadeem thanked WAPDA Sports Board for patronizing him and other players, who have been bringing laurels to Pakistan in internation­al sports. The Chairman also gave away cash prize worth Rs 500,000 to Mu­hammad Yasir, WAPDA Sports Board athlete, for winning bronze medal for the country in javelin throw in 25th Asian Ath­letics Championship held at Bangkok last month.

