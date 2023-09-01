Friday, September 01, 2023
Charlize Theron opens up about 90s beauty trend she won’t ever do it again

Agencies
September 01, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LONDON- Charlize Theron has recently opened up about the 90s beauty trend that she will never want to do it again. In an exclusive interview with InStyle, the Dior spokeswoman recalled one beauty regret that she’s “still recovering from”. “Hands down, the thin eyebrows in the ‘90s,” said Theron. Two decades later, the Bombshell actress confessed, “I’m still recovering from that.” Theron’s thin eyebrows were the most talked about in the 90s as other women also followed the fad to get a similar as the actress. Interestingly, the Atomic Blonde star was not only famous for pencil-shaped thin brows, she also bleached her eyebrows while attending the Oscar Awards ceremony in 2004. It is reported that both thin and bleached brows have made a comeback this year after supermodel Bella Hadid and Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox sported both looks on and off the runway. Theron disclosed that she’s not going for the 90s beauty blunder again in her life. However, the actress now accepted everything about her looks.

