Friday, September 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

China objects over Indian former service chiefs visit to Taiwan

Agencies
September 01, 2023
International, Newspaper

BEIJING   -   China on Thursday objected to India’s three former service chiefs’ visit to Taiwan and asked India to refrain from having any for­mal military and security co­operation with Taiwan. “Chi­na firmly opposes all forms of professional interaction be­tween Taiwan authorities and countries having diplomatic relations with China,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesper­son Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing. Three for­mer service chiefs of the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy were in Taiwan on August 8 to attend the seventh Ketagalan Forum a security dialogue organised by the Taiwan authorities to en­hance “cooperation and dia­logue among relevant parties so as to maintain and advance peace, security, and prosperi­ty in the Indo-Pacific”. Term­ing China’s position on Tai­wan consistent and clear, the spokesperson hoped India will abide by the one China princi­ple, prudently and appropri­ately handle Taiwan-related is­sues and refrain from having any formal military and securi­ty cooperation with Taiwan. 

Kashmiris renew pledge to continue Syed Ali Gilani’s mission

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1693542205.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023