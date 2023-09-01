China objects over Indian former service chiefs visit to Taiwan

BEIJING - China on Thursday objected to India’s three former service chiefs’ visit to Taiwan and asked India to refrain from having any for­mal military and security co­operation with Taiwan. “Chi­na firmly opposes all forms of professional interaction be­tween Taiwan authorities and countries having diplomatic relations with China,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesper­son Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing. Three for­mer service chiefs of the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy were in Taiwan on August 8 to attend the seventh Ketagalan Forum a security dialogue organised by the Taiwan authorities to en­hance “cooperation and dia­logue among relevant parties so as to maintain and advance peace, security, and prosperi­ty in the Indo-Pacific”. Term­ing China’s position on Tai­wan consistent and clear, the spokesperson hoped India will abide by the one China princi­ple, prudently and appropri­ately handle Taiwan-related is­sues and refrain from having any formal military and securi­ty cooperation with Taiwan.