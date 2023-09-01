Friday, September 01, 2023
Citizens empowered to check vehicle’s fitness through “Go Punjab” app

Our Staff Reporter
September 01, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  In a determined effort to combat smog in the province, now citizen will be able to check vehicles’ fitness certificates and lodge complain through “Go Punjab” application, announced by Punjab Trans­port Minister Ibrahim Murad. In a meeting held here on Thursday, provincial Minister Ibrahim Mu­rad said that citizens can now independently assess the fitness of vehicles in public transport, details of the vehicles can be checked before urban travel through this app, adding that proactive approach would ultimately encourage the citizen to actively participate in ensuring the quality and compliance of public transportation vehicles. He revealed that Transport Department, recognizing the impor­tance of its role in addressing smog, had been given clear instructions to take extensive measures while revolutionary changes were being brought through effective and comprehensive technology utilization. He said that without fitness certificates vehicles, rickshaws, buses and other sources emitting smoke contribute to environmental pollution, would not be tolerated on roads. “Public health comes first, pre­pare for strict lockdown if necessary,” the Minister passed clear directives and said that comprehen­sive action plans were being arranged for smog control across the province. The meeting also fea­tured a detailed discussion regarding the adminis­trative matters of the Pakistan Metro Bus Service in Rawalpindi-Islamabad.

Our Staff Reporter

