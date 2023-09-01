Dengue cases continue to raise across Sindh

At least 11 dengue fever cases were reported in Karachi in the last 24 hours.

According to the provincial health department report, the majority number of cases in Karachi have been reported in district East, where a total of 06 patients have been infected by the virus during the past 24 hours, meanwhile, District Central reported 04 cases of dengue.

The health department data showed the number of dengue patients increased to 208 in Sindh during last 24 hours, while this month alone, the total number of dengue fever cases reached 948 in Sindh.

Moreover, the dengue fever cases soared to 771 in Sindh this year while a massive rise in the spread of the mosquito-borne disease was witnessed in August.

A total of 170 dengue cases were reported across Sindh in August.

Earlier to this, a total of 67 dengue cases have been reported across Punjab in a day, recording an alarming rise in the mosquito-borne disease amid the monsoon season.

The Punjab health secretary confirmed that 67 dengue fever cases were reported in Punjab in 24 hours. The provincial health secretary Ali Jan Khan said that 1,042 cases were reported in 36 districts this year.

He detailed that 369 cases were reported in Lahore, whereas, 28 new cases emerged in the provincial capital yesterday.

Overall 165 dengue fever cases were reported in Rawalpindi this year. In Faisalabad, six new patients were diagnosed with the dengue fever virus.

The secretary added that 61 patients are currently admitted to different hospitals across Punjab including 36 in Lahore. The provincial authorities allocated 2,678 beds in the government hospitals for dengue patients.