Friday, September 01, 2023
ECP intends to conclude delimitation exercise by November end

6:45 PM | September 01, 2023
The Election of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to shorten the timeframe for fresh delimitation of constituencies, announcing the exercise will now be concluded by November 30 this year.

According to a press release issued here Friday, the ECP made this decision after feedback from different political groups as part of its ongoing consultations process on the roadmap for the next general elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, who chaired Friday’s meeting, averred that the ECP would ensure transparency of the delimitations exercise.

On Thursday, giving out a timeframe for the completion of fresh delimitations, Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja said the exercise was set to conclude by December 14 this year.

Read also: Elections should be held after proper delimitations: GDA

The CEC reaffirmed the commitment of the Election of Pakistan (ECP) to expedite the exercise of delimitation of constituencies. His remarks came during his meetings with delegations of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Governor Sindh Tessori terms arrest of Pervez Elahi a legal matter

The PML-Q delegates, during the meeting, approved of the decision of the ECP, saying that not carrying out the delimitation exercise would be tantamount to a disservice. The TLP delegates demanded a fair election within 90-day period.

The CEC assured the delegates that the schedule for elections would be announced immediately once the fresh delimitations were finalized. He expressed confidence that both the delimitations and elections would be conducted in the light of the constitution and law.

